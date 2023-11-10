Which team is on top of the Sun Belt as we head into Week 11 of the college football schedule? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.

Sun Belt Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. James Madison

Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 11-0

9-0 | 11-0 Overall Rank: 16th

16th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 77th

77th Last Game: W 42-14 vs Georgia State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: UConn

UConn Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Troy

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

7-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +300

+300 Overall Rank: 17th

17th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 45th

45th Last Game: W 28-10 vs South Alabama

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ UL Monroe

@ UL Monroe Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. South Alabama

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

4-5 | 6-5 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +400

+400 Overall Rank: 49th

49th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 75th

75th Last Game: L 28-10 vs Troy

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Arkansas State

Arkansas State Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Coastal Carolina

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-4

6-3 | 7-4 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +3500

+3500 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 88th

88th Last Game: W 28-24 vs Old Dominion

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Texas State

Texas State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Georgia State

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-4

6-3 | 7-4 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +550

+550 Overall Rank: 64th

64th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 81st

81st Last Game: L 42-14 vs James Madison

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Appalachian State

Appalachian State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Texas State

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 6-5

6-3 | 6-5 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 109th

109th Last Game: W 45-24 vs Georgia Southern

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Coastal Carolina

@ Coastal Carolina Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Georgia Southern

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-4

6-3 | 7-4 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +450

+450 Overall Rank: 74th

74th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 95th

95th Last Game: L 45-24 vs Texas State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Marshall

@ Marshall Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: NFL Network (Watch on Fubo)

8. Louisiana

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 6-5

5-4 | 6-5 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 80th

80th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 98th

98th Last Game: L 37-17 vs Arkansas State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Southern Miss

Southern Miss Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Marshall

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-5

4-5 | 5-5 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 86th

86th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 72nd

72nd Last Game: L 31-9 vs Appalachian State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: NFL Network (Watch on Fubo)

10. Old Dominion

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-5 | 3-8 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 88th

88th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 84th

84th Last Game: L 28-24 vs Coastal Carolina

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Liberty

@ Liberty Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Appalachian State

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 3-7

5-4 | 3-7 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 91st

91st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 117th

117th Last Game: W 31-9 vs Marshall

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Georgia State

@ Georgia State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Arkansas State

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-4 | 4-7 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +30000

+30000 Overall Rank: 97th

97th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 89th

89th Last Game: W 37-17 vs Louisiana

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ South Alabama

@ South Alabama Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. Southern Miss

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-7 | 1-10 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 79th

79th Last Game: W 24-7 vs UL Monroe

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Louisiana

@ Louisiana Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

14. UL Monroe

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-7 | 1-10 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 127th

127th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 96th

96th Last Game: L 24-7 vs Southern Miss

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Troy

Troy Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

