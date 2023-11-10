Which team is going to emerge victorious on Friday, November 10, when the Grambling Tigers and Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions go head to head at 9:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Tigers. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

UAPB vs. Grambling Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Grambling (-18.5) 48.9 Grambling 34, UAPB 15

UAPB Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Lions have won twice against the spread this year.

Grambling Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers won five games against the spread last season, while failing to cover six times.

A total of four of Tigers games last season hit the over.

Golden Lions vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UAPB 13.1 32.8 10.5 29.5 15.5 38.3 Grambling 27.9 30.3 36.3 26.0 17.0 48.5

