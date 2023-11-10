The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-8) hit the road for a SWAC clash against the Grambling Tigers (4-5) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Simmons Bank Field.

UAPB ranks fourth-worst in scoring offense (13.1 points per game) and 22nd-worst in scoring defense (32.8 points per game allowed) this year. From an offensive standpoint, Grambling is posting 369.1 total yards per contest (51st-ranked). It ranks 40th in the FCS defensively (321.6 total yards surrendered per game).

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on ESPNU.

UAPB vs. Grambling Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

City: Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Pine Bluff, Arkansas Venue: Simmons Bank Field

How to Watch Week 11 Games

UAPB vs. Grambling Key Statistics

UAPB Grambling 281.3 (109th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 369.1 (51st) 453.0 (118th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.6 (43rd) 132.9 (73rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.6 (59th) 148.4 (110th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.6 (49th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (79th) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

UAPB Stats Leaders

Jalen Macon has thrown for 657 yards (73.0 ypg) to lead UAPB, completing 66.3% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 119 rushing yards on 40 carries.

Johness Davis has racked up 351 yards on 68 carries while finding the end zone one time.

BJ Curry has been handed the ball 39 times this year and racked up 185 yards (20.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Kenji Lewis' leads his squad with 323 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 26 catches (out of 21 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Daemon Dawkins has put up a 196-yard season so far, hauling in 23 passes on 13 targets.

Maurice Lloyd's 15 catches have turned into 167 yards.

Grambling Stats Leaders

Myles Crawley has put up 1,931 passing yards, or 214.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.3% of his passes and has thrown 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Chance Williams, has carried the ball 118 times for 706 yards (78.4 per game) with six touchdowns.

Floyd Chalk IV has run for 470 yards across 95 attempts, scoring seven touchdowns.

Antonio Jones' 530 receiving yards (58.9 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 37 catches on 39 targets with one touchdown.

Lyndon Rash has 32 receptions (on 31 targets) for a total of 356 yards (39.6 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Javon Robinson's 23 receptions (on 21 targets) have netted him 263 yards (29.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

