Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 11, when the Auburn Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks match up at 4:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Tigers. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Arkansas vs. Auburn Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Auburn (+2.5) Toss Up (49) Auburn 26, Arkansas 23

Week 11 SEC Predictions

Arkansas Betting Info (2023)

The Razorbacks have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Razorbacks are 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

Arkansas has not covered the spread (0-3) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

The Razorbacks have seen four of its eight games go over the point total.

Arkansas games average 52.1 total points per game this season, 3.1 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Auburn Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

The Tigers have gone 4-5-0 ATS this season.

Auburn is 1-3 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season.

Out of the Tigers' nine games with a set total, three have hit the over (33.3%).

The average over/under for Auburn games this season is 3.2 more points than the point total of 49 for this outing.

Razorbacks vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Arkansas 27.9 24.3 29.5 16.0 27.8 30.3 Auburn 27.2 21.7 34.4 19.0 18.3 25.0

