The contests in a Week 11 college football slate that shouldn't be missed for fans in Arkansas include the Auburn Tigers squaring off against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

College Football Games to Watch in Arkansas on TV This Week

Grambling Tigers at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Venue: Simmons Bank Field

Simmons Bank Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Auburn Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Arkansas (-2.5)

Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Central Arkansas Bears

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: First Security Field at Estes Stadium

First Security Field at Estes Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Arkansas State Red Wolves at South Alabama Jaguars

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Hancock Whitney Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: South Alabama (-13.5)

