Week 11 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Arkansas
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:08 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The contests in a Week 11 college football slate that shouldn't be missed for fans in Arkansas include the Auburn Tigers squaring off against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
College Football Games to Watch in Arkansas on TV This Week
Grambling Tigers at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, November 10
- Venue: Simmons Bank Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
Auburn Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Arkansas (-2.5)
Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Central Arkansas Bears
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: First Security Field at Estes Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Arkansas State Red Wolves at South Alabama Jaguars
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: South Alabama (-13.5)
