The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) play the Bowling Green Falcons (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Stroh Center. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Arkansas State Stats Insights

The Red Wolves' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.4 percentage points lower than the Falcons allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

Arkansas State went 6-2 when it shot higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Red Wolves were the 178th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Falcons finished 162nd.

The Red Wolves put up 12.8 fewer points per game last year (65.7) than the Falcons allowed (78.5).

Arkansas State put together a 3-0 record last season in games it scored more than 78.5 points.

Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison

Arkansas State scored 70.6 points per game at home last season, and 58 away.

The Red Wolves allowed fewer points at home (67.2 per game) than on the road (68.5) last season.

Beyond the arc, Arkansas State made fewer trifectas away (5.1 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.5%) than at home (37.3%) too.

Arkansas State Upcoming Schedule