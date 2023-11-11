The Bowling Green Falcons (1-0) go up against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

ESPN+

Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bowling Green Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM Bowling Green (-2.5) 154.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bowling Green (-2.5) 155.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends (2022-23)

Arkansas State put together a 14-13-0 record against the spread last season.

The Red Wolves were an underdog by 2.5 points or more 21 times last year, and covered the spread in 11 of those matchups.

Bowling Green won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Falcons games went over the point total 14 out of 27 times last season.

