Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 11
The Bowling Green Falcons (1-0) go up against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Bowling Green vs. Arkansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bowling Green Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bowling Green (-2.5)
|154.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Bowling Green (-2.5)
|155.5
|-140
|+116
Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Arkansas State put together a 14-13-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Red Wolves were an underdog by 2.5 points or more 21 times last year, and covered the spread in 11 of those matchups.
- Bowling Green won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- Falcons games went over the point total 14 out of 27 times last season.
