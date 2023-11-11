Saturday's game at Stroh Center has the Bowling Green Falcons (1-0) going head to head against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET (on November 11). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 85-61 victory as our model heavily favors Bowling Green.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Stroh Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 85, Arkansas State 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green

Computer Predicted Spread: Bowling Green (-23.7)

Bowling Green (-23.7) Computer Predicted Total: 146.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arkansas State Performance Insights

Arkansas State ranked 321st in college basketball last year with 65.7 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 99th with 67.6 points allowed per game.

The Red Wolves pulled down 31.8 boards per game (178th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 31.7 rebounds per contest (217th-ranked).

Last year Arkansas State ranked 169th in college basketball in assists, putting up 13.1 per game.

The Red Wolves committed 10.9 turnovers per game (84th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 10.7 turnovers per contest (287th-ranked).

With 6.3 threes per game, the Red Wolves were 288th in the nation. They sported a 35.2% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 116th in college basketball.

Arkansas State ranked 22nd-worst in the nation with a 36.7% shooting percentage allowed from downtown. Meanwhile, it gave up 6.6 threes per game (100th-ranked in college basketball).

Of the shots attempted by Arkansas State last season, 67% of them were two-pointers (73.1% of the team's made baskets) and 33% were three-pointers (26.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.