In the contest between the South Alabama Jaguars and Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday, November 11 at 5:00 PM, our computer model expects the Jaguars to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Arkansas State vs. South Alabama Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Toss Up (55.5) South Alabama 35, Arkansas State 21

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 Sun Belt Predictions

Arkansas State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on South Alabama vs. Arkansas State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 20.0% chance of a victory for the Red Wolves.

The Red Wolves are 5-4-0 ATS this year.

Arkansas State is 0-3 against the spread when an underdog by 13.5 points or greater this season.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Red Wolves' nine games with a set total.

The average over/under for Arkansas State games this year is 1.0 less point than the point total of 55.5 in this outing.

South Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Jaguars an 84.6% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Jaguars are 3-6-0 this season.

South Alabama has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.

The Jaguars have played nine games this year and five of them have gone over the total.

The over/under for this game is 55.5 points, 4.9 more than the average point total for South Alabama games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wolves vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Alabama 30.9 21.9 35.0 21.8 27.6 22.0 Arkansas State 24.6 31.9 26.4 25.0 22.3 40.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.