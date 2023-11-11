Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The Bowling Green Falcons (1-0) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) play in a game with no set line at Stroh Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bowling Green, Ohio
- Venue: Stroh Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Red Wolves Betting Records & Stats
- Arkansas State's games went over the point total 10 out of 27 times last year.
- The Red Wolves' record against the spread last year was 14-13-0.
- Arkansas State (14-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.4% of the time, 7.5% more often than Bowling Green (12-15-0) last season.
Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bowling Green
|76.0
|141.7
|78.5
|146.1
|152.5
|Arkansas State
|65.7
|141.7
|67.6
|146.1
|132.5
Additional Arkansas State Insights & Trends
- The Red Wolves' 65.7 points per game last year were 12.8 fewer points than the 78.5 the Falcons gave up.
Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bowling Green
|12-15-0
|14-13-0
|Arkansas State
|14-13-0
|10-17-0
Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Bowling Green
|Arkansas State
|7-9
|Home Record
|10-8
|4-11
|Away Record
|2-11
|8-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|4-10-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-8-0
|76.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.6
|75.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|58.0
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-6-0
|8-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-10-0
