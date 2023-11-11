The Bowling Green Falcons (1-0) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) play in a game with no set line at Stroh Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Stroh Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wolves Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas State's games went over the point total 10 out of 27 times last year.

The Red Wolves' record against the spread last year was 14-13-0.

Arkansas State (14-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.4% of the time, 7.5% more often than Bowling Green (12-15-0) last season.

Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bowling Green 76.0 141.7 78.5 146.1 152.5 Arkansas State 65.7 141.7 67.6 146.1 132.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Arkansas State Insights & Trends

The Red Wolves' 65.7 points per game last year were 12.8 fewer points than the 78.5 the Falcons gave up.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bowling Green 12-15-0 14-13-0 Arkansas State 14-13-0 10-17-0

Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bowling Green Arkansas State 7-9 Home Record 10-8 4-11 Away Record 2-11 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 76.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.