The South Alabama Jaguars (4-5) play a familiar opponent when they host the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in a Sun Belt showdown.

From an offensive standpoint, South Alabama ranks 43rd in the FBS with 30.9 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 41st in points allowed (326.1 points allowed per contest). Arkansas State has not been getting things done defensively, ranking ninth-worst with 441.1 total yards given up per game. It has been better offensively, compiling 379.1 total yards per contest (75th-ranked).

Below in this story, we'll provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Arkansas State vs. South Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Arkansas State vs. South Alabama Key Statistics

Arkansas State South Alabama 379.1 (83rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431.8 (44th) 441.1 (117th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.1 (24th) 152.9 (74th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.8 (65th) 226.2 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 271 (35th) 9 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (95th) 7 (125th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (57th)

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Jaylen Raynor leads Arkansas State with 1,648 yards on 102-of-172 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 324 rushing yards (36 ypg) on 84 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Ja'Quez Cross has carried the ball 83 times for 470 yards, with three touchdowns.

Zak Wallace has been given 103 carries and totaled 435 yards with four touchdowns.

Courtney Jackson's 480 receiving yards (53.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 catches on 44 targets with six touchdowns.

Corey Rucker has caught 22 passes and compiled 443 receiving yards (49.2 per game).

Jeff Foreman has racked up 334 reciving yards (37.1 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has 2,156 passing yards for South Alabama, completing 65.7% of his passes and throwing 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, La'Damian Webb, has carried the ball 134 times for 727 yards (80.8 per game), scoring 14 times.

Kentrel Bullock has piled up 380 yards on 76 carries, scoring three times.

Caullin Lacy has hauled in 64 catches for 1,046 yards (116.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Jamaal Pritchett has hauled in 41 receptions totaling 600 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Lincoln Sefcik has been the target of 20 passes and racked up 17 receptions for 165 yards, an average of 18.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed South Alabama or Arkansas State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.