The South Alabama Jaguars (4-5) will play their Sun Belt-rival, the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Jaguars are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 11.5 points. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the contest.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. Arkansas State matchup in this article.

Arkansas State vs. South Alabama Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Mobile, Alabama
  • Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Arkansas State vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline
BetMGM South Alabama (-11.5) 55.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel South Alabama (-11.5) 55.5 -465 +350 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Arkansas State vs. South Alabama Betting Trends

  • Arkansas State has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.
  • The Red Wolves have not covered the spread when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
  • South Alabama has compiled a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Jaguars have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.

