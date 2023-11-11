The South Alabama Jaguars (4-5) will play their Sun Belt-rival, the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Jaguars are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 11.5 points. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the contest.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. Arkansas State matchup in this article.

Arkansas State vs. South Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Arkansas State vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM South Alabama (-11.5) 55.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel South Alabama (-11.5) 55.5 -465 +350 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Arkansas State vs. South Alabama Betting Trends

Arkansas State has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.

The Red Wolves have not covered the spread when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

South Alabama has compiled a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Jaguars have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.

