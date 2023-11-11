Arkansas State vs. South Alabama: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The South Alabama Jaguars (4-5) will play their Sun Belt-rival, the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Jaguars are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 11.5 points. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the contest.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. Arkansas State matchup in this article.
Arkansas State vs. South Alabama Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Mobile, Alabama
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
Arkansas State vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Alabama Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Alabama (-11.5)
|55.5
|-500
|+360
|FanDuel
|South Alabama (-11.5)
|55.5
|-465
|+350
Arkansas State vs. South Alabama Betting Trends
- Arkansas State has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.
- The Red Wolves have not covered the spread when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
- South Alabama has compiled a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Jaguars have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.
