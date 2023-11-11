Sun Belt rivals meet when the South Alabama Jaguars (4-5) host the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. South Alabama is favored by 13.5 points. The game has an over/under of 55.5.

From an offensive standpoint, South Alabama ranks 43rd in the FBS with 30.9 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 41st in points allowed (326.1 points allowed per contest). Arkansas State has been struggling defensively, ranking ninth-worst with 441.1 total yards given up per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, compiling 379.1 total yards per contest (75th-ranked).

Arkansas State vs. South Alabama Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Hancock Whitney Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

South Alabama vs Arkansas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Alabama -13.5 -110 -110 55.5 -105 -115 -550 +400

Arkansas State Recent Performance

The Red Wolves are really playing poorly of late offensively, accumulating 435 yards per game in their past three games (-24-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 403.7 (91st-ranked).

The Red Wolves are scoring 29.3 points per game in their past three games (84th in college football), and giving up 22.7 (93rd).

Arkansas State is 60th in the country in passing yards during its past three games (266 per game), and -93-worst in passing yards conceded (271).

On the ground, during the past three games, the Red Wolves have gained an average of 169 yards (79th in college football), and allowed 132.7 (101st).

In their past three contests, the Red Wolves have two wins against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

In Arkansas State's past three contests, it has hit the over once.

Arkansas State Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas State is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Wolves have been an underdog by 13.5 points or more this year three times and failed to cover in all three.

The teams have hit the over in four of Arkansas State's nine games with a set total.

Arkansas State has been an underdog in eight games this season and won four (50%) of those contests.

This season, Arkansas State has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +400 on the moneyline.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Jaylen Raynor has 1,648 passing yards, or 183.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.3% of his passes and has thrown 13 touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 36 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner five times.

Ja'Quez Cross has rushed for 470 yards on 83 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Zak Wallace has piled up 435 yards (on 103 carries) with four touchdowns.

Courtney Jackson has totaled 25 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 480 (53.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 44 times and has six touchdowns.

Corey Rucker has caught 22 passes and compiled 443 receiving yards (49.2 per game).

Jeff Foreman's 16 receptions (on 32 targets) have netted him 334 yards (37.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Keyron Crawford has collected 4.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording five TFL and 31 tackles.

Arkansas State's tackle leader, Javante Mackey, has 50 tackles, four TFL, and two sacks this year.

Eddie Smith leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 13 tackles and two passes defended.

