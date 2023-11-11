SEC opponents meet when the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-6) and the Auburn Tigers (5-4) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Offensively, Arkansas ranks 66th in the FBS with 27.9 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 57th in points allowed (339.8 points allowed per contest). Auburn ranks 90th with 355.4 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 52nd with 357.6 total yards ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Arkansas vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Arkansas vs. Auburn Key Statistics

Arkansas Auburn 325.3 (112th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 355.4 (96th) 339.8 (37th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.6 (47th) 122.0 (105th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.9 (26th) 203.3 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.6 (119th) 11 (42nd) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (42nd) 13 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (31st)

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has thrown for 1,802 yards, completing 65.2% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 292 yards (32.4 ypg) on 129 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

This season, AJ Green has carried the ball 52 times for 286 yards (31.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Andrew Armstrong has hauled in 46 receptions for 623 yards (69.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Luke Hasz has caught 16 passes for 253 yards (28.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Isaac TeSlaa has a total of 248 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 25 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has thrown for 1,269 yards on 117-of-183 passing with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 337 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter is his team's leading rusher with 108 carries for 636 yards, or 70.7 per game. He's found the end zone seven times on the ground, as well.

Jay Fair's 284 receiving yards (31.6 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 28 catches on 38 targets with two touchdowns.

Rivaldo Fairweather has put together a 277-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 27 passes on 36 targets.

Ja'Varrius Johnson's 15 targets have resulted in nine grabs for 139 yards and one touchdown.

