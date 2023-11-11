SEC action features the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-6) and the Auburn Tigers (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The betting information predicts a close game, with the Razorbacks favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 48 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arkansas vs. Auburn matchup.

Arkansas vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network City: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arkansas vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas Moneyline Auburn Moneyline BetMGM Arkansas (-2.5) 48 -130 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Arkansas (-2.5) 48.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Arkansas vs. Auburn Betting Trends

Arkansas has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Razorbacks have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Auburn has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Tigers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Arkansas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.