Arkansas vs. Auburn: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
SEC action features the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-6) and the Auburn Tigers (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The betting information predicts a close game, with the Razorbacks favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 48 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arkansas vs. Auburn matchup.
Arkansas vs. Auburn Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- City: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Arkansas vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arkansas Moneyline
|Auburn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arkansas (-2.5)
|48
|-130
|+110
|FanDuel
|Arkansas (-2.5)
|48.5
|-137
|+114
Arkansas vs. Auburn Betting Trends
- Arkansas has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Razorbacks have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Auburn has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Tigers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
Arkansas 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
