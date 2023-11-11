The Auburn Tigers (5-4) are small, 2.5-point underdogs in a road SEC matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game has an over/under of 48.

Arkansas is averaging 325.3 yards per game on offense (108th in the FBS), and rank 41st defensively, yielding 339.8 yards allowed per game. In terms of total offense, Auburn ranks 90th in the FBS (355.4 total yards per game) and 52nd on the other side of the ball (357.6 total yards allowed per game).

Arkansas vs. Auburn Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Arkansas vs Auburn Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Arkansas -2.5 -115 -105 48 -115 -105 -135 +110

Arkansas Recent Performance

The Razorbacks have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, compiling 310.3 total yards per game over that stretch (-93-worst). They've been better on defense, ceding 338 total yards per contest (55th).

The Razorbacks have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, registering 21 points per game during that stretch (-39-worst). They've been more successful defensively, allowing 22.3 points per contest (92nd-ranked).

In terms of passing offense, Arkansas ranks -70-worst with 167.3 passing yards per game over its last three contests. Defensively, it ranks 104th by surrendering 201.7 passing yards per game over its last three games.

The Razorbacks have been a bottom-25 rushing offense over their last three games, producing 143 rushing yards per game during that stretch (second-worst). They've been more competent defensively, allowing 136.3 rushing yards per contest (106th-ranked).

The Razorbacks have covered the spread twice and are 1-2 overall over their last three contests.

In its past three games, Arkansas has hit the over once.

Week 11 SEC Betting Trends

Arkansas Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Razorbacks have been favored by 2.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.

The teams have hit the over in four of Arkansas' eight games with a set total.

Arkansas has a 1-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 33.3% of those games).

Arkansas is 0-1 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Razorbacks' implied win probability is 57.4%.

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson leads Arkansas with 1,802 yards (200.2 ypg) on 163-of-250 passing with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He also has 292 rushing yards on 129 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

This season, AJ Green has carried the ball 52 times for 286 yards (31.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Andrew Armstrong's 623 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 56 times and has totaled 46 receptions and four touchdowns.

Luke Hasz has caught 16 passes for 253 yards (28.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Isaac TeSlaa has a total of 248 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 25 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Landon Jackson has six sacks to lead the team, and also has nine TFL and 33 tackles.

Jaheim Thomas, Arkansas' leading tackler, has 66 tackles, three TFL, and 2.5 sacks this year.

Dwight McGlothern leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 12 tackles, three TFL, and two passes defended.

