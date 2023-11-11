The Colorado Avalanche (8-4) and St. Louis Blues (6-5-1) face off at Ball Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW. The Avalanche lost to the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in their last game, while the Blues are coming off a 2-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes.

Blues vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-250) Blues (+200) 6 Avalanche (-1.5)

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have been listed as an underdog nine times this season, and won four of those games.

St. Louis has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +200 moneyline in this game.

The implied probability of a win by the Blues, based on the moneyline, is 33.3%.

St. Louis has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in five of 12 games this season.

Blues vs Avalanche Additional Info

Blues vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 40 (17th) Goals 28 (30th) 35 (8th) Goals Allowed 33 (6th) 8 (20th) Power Play Goals 1 (32nd) 6 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (14th)

Blues Advanced Stats

The Blues have the league's 30th-ranked scoring offense (28 total goals, 2.3 per game).

The Blues are one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, giving up 33 goals (2.8 per game) to rank sixth.

Their -5 goal differential ranks 21st in the league.

