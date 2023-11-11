Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boone County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Boone County, Arkansas is happening today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Boone County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Valley Springs High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Valley Springs, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huntsville at Valley Springs High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Valley Springs, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
