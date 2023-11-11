The Central Arkansas Bears are expected to win their matchup versus the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at 5:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, according to our computer projections. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Kentucky Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Central Arkansas (-10.9) 61.7 Central Arkansas 36, Eastern Kentucky 25

Week 11 UAC Predictions

Central Arkansas Betting Info (2022)

The Bears put together a 6-5-0 ATS record last year.

Bears games went over the point total six out of 11 times last season.

Eastern Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The Colonels is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Three of the Colonels' four games with a set total have hit the over (75%).

Bears vs. Colonels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Central Arkansas 34.1 23.9 41.4 19.6 25.0 29.3 Eastern Kentucky 29.3 34.9 34.0 33.3 25.6 36.2

