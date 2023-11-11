Saturday's contest features the Samford Bulldogs (1-0) and the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-0) clashing at Pete Hanna Center (on November 11) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-56 victory for Samford.

The Sugar Bears are coming off of an 85-25 victory over Hendrix in their most recent outing on Monday.

Central Arkansas vs. Samford Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Central Arkansas vs. Samford Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 66, Central Arkansas 56

Central Arkansas Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Sugar Bears had a -270 scoring differential last season, falling short by 10.4 points per game. They put up 51.4 points per game to rank 356th in college basketball and allowed 61.8 per contest to rank 104th in college basketball.

In 2022-23, Central Arkansas scored 52.5 points per game in ASUN action, and 51.4 overall.

In 2022-23, the Sugar Bears averaged 9.1 more points per game at home (56.3) than away (47.2).

At home, Central Arkansas conceded 57.5 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than it allowed away (65.5).

