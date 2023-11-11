The Central Arkansas Bears (6-3) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-5) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at First Security Field at Estes Stadium in a battle of UAC foes.

Offensively, Central Arkansas has been a top-25 unit, ranking 15th-best in the FCS by averaging 34.1 points per game. The Bears rank 41st on defense (23.9 points allowed per game). Eastern Kentucky ranks worst in total yards allowed per game on defense (492.8), but at least it has been surging on the other side of the ball, ranking 14th-best in total yards per game (434.8).

Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Conway, Arkansas

Conway, Arkansas Venue: First Security Field at Estes Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Kentucky Key Statistics

Central Arkansas Eastern Kentucky 437.1 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 434.8 (17th) 316.7 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 492.8 (127th) 207.2 (14th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 168.2 (32nd) 229.9 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.6 (15th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (121st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Central Arkansas Stats Leaders

Will McElvain has compiled 2,016 yards (224.0 ypg) on 188-of-290 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Shunderrick Powell has carried the ball 116 times for a team-high 905 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner.

Darius Hale has carried the ball 80 times for 425 yards (47.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

Jarrod Barnes' leads his squad with 491 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 40 receptions (out of 45 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Myles Butler has hauled in 30 passes while averaging 45.9 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

Kylin James has a total of 355 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 40 throws and scoring four touchdowns.

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders

Parker McKinney has racked up 2,399 yards (266.6 ypg) while completing 61.8% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season. He's also run for 223 yards with three touchdowns.

Joshua Carter has rushed for 649 yards on 100 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Braedon Sloan has 31 receptions for 327 yards (36.3 per game) and three touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 115 times for 568 yards and eight scores.

Jaden Smith leads his squad with 621 receiving yards on 57 receptions with five touchdowns.

Hunter Brown has totaled 329 receiving yards (36.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 25 receptions.

