On Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues clash with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Colton Parayko going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Colton Parayko score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Parayko stats and insights

Parayko has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Parayko has zero points on the power play.

Parayko averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 35 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.1 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

