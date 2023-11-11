When the Florida State Seminoles square off against the Miami Hurricanes at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 11, our computer model predicts the Seminoles will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Florida State vs. Miami (FL) Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida State (-14.5) Over (51) Florida State 38, Miami (FL) 16

Week 11 Predictions

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

The Seminoles have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this matchup.

The Seminoles' record against the spread is 6-3-0.

In games it is played as 14.5-point favorites or more, Florida State has an ATS record of 4-3.

The Seminoles have seen six of its nine games hit the over.

The average total for Florida State games this season has been 52.2, 1.2 points higher than the total for this game.

Miami (FL) Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 17.4% chance of a victory for the Hurricanes.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

The Hurricanes have gone over in five of their eight games with a set total (62.5%).

The average over/under in Miami (FL) games this year is 1.7 fewer points than the point total of 51 for this outing.

Seminoles vs. Hurricanes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 39.6 17.0 46.0 13.3 31.8 19.0 Miami (FL) 32.1 20.0 35.2 18.7 26.0 22.7

