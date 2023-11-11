The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) square off against a fellow SEC opponent when they host the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia has been clicking on all fronts this year, ranking sixth-best in total offense (493.4 yards per game) and eighth-best in total defense (282.2 yards allowed per game). Ole Miss' defense ranks 45th in the FBS with 22.9 points surrendered per contest, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks 14th-best by racking up 38.8 points per game.

See below as we dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Key Statistics

Georgia Ole Miss 493.4 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 478.9 (14th) 282.2 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.7 (59th) 167.6 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.2 (36th) 325.9 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 297.7 (13th) 9 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (5th) 11 (87th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (44th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has 2,721 passing yards for Georgia, completing 72.2% of his passes and recording 16 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has carried the ball 112 times for a team-high 632 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times.

This season, Kendall Milton has carried the ball 58 times for 295 yards (32.8 per game) and five touchdowns.

Brock Bowers has hauled in 41 receptions for 566 yards (62.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Dominic Lovett has hauled in 39 receptions totaling 398 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has been the target of 31 passes and hauled in 21 catches for 359 yards, an average of 39.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart leads Ole Miss with 2,467 yards on 160-of-245 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 334 rushing yards (37.1 ypg) on 88 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Quinshon Judkins, has carried the ball 169 times for 793 yards (88.1 per game) with 12 touchdowns.

Ulysses Bentley IV has run for 388 yards across 67 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Tre Harris has totaled 38 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 749 (83.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 62 times and has seven touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins has put together a 627-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 44 passes on 61 targets.

Dayton Wade's 40 receptions (on 56 targets) have netted him 602 yards (66.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Georgia or Ole Miss gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.