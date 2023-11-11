The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche is set for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Kevin Hayes score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Kevin Hayes score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Hayes stats and insights

In one of 12 games so far this season, Hayes has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

He has not scored versus the Avalanche this season in one game (one shot).

Hayes has no points on the power play.

Hayes averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 35 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.1 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

