Saturday's contest features the Kansas State Wildcats (1-0) and the Little Rock Trojans (0-1) facing off at Jack Stephens Center (on November 11) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 53-48 victory for Kansas State, who is slightly favored based on our model.

In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Trojans suffered a 52-47 loss to Missouri State.

Little Rock vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 53, Little Rock 48

Little Rock Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Trojans put up 52.6 points per game (351st in college basketball) last season while giving up 51.5 per outing (third in college basketball). They had a +35 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.

Offensively, Little Rock posted 56.7 points per game last year in conference contests. As a comparison, its season average (52.6 points per game) was 4.1 PPG lower.

The Trojans averaged 55.3 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, they averaged 50.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Little Rock ceded 51.2 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it allowed 52.8.

