Looking for an updated view of the MVFC and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

MVFC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. South Dakota State

Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 10-0

9-0 | 10-0 Overall Rank: 1st

1st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 1st

1st Last Game: W 33-16 vs North Dakota State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Youngstown State

@ Youngstown State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. South Dakota

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 9-1

7-2 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 4th

4th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 6th

6th Last Game: W 14-7 vs Southern Illinois

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: North Dakota

North Dakota Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. North Dakota State

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

6-3 | 8-3 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 12th

12th Last Game: L 33-16 vs South Dakota State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Southern Illinois

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

6-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 6th

6th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 5th

5th Last Game: L 14-7 vs South Dakota

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ North Dakota State

@ North Dakota State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Youngstown State

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

6-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 11th

11th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 37th

37th Last Game: W 19-7 vs Indiana State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: South Dakota State

South Dakota State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Northern Iowa

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

6-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 14th

14th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 16th

16th Last Game: W 50-6 vs Western Illinois

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Missouri State

@ Missouri State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. North Dakota

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

6-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 18th

18th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 22nd

22nd Last Game: W 45-31 vs Murray State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ South Dakota

@ South Dakota Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Illinois State

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 6-5

5-4 | 6-5 Overall Rank: 33rd

33rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 57th

57th Last Game: W 36-35 vs Missouri State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Murray State

Murray State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Missouri State

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-7

3-6 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 43rd

43rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 27th

27th Last Game: L 36-35 vs Illinois State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Murray State

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 2-7

2-7 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 77th

77th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 13th

13th Last Game: L 45-31 vs North Dakota

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Illinois State

@ Illinois State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Indiana State

Current Record: 0-9 | Projected Record: 1-8

0-9 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 81st

81st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 19-7 vs Youngstown State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Western Illinois

Western Illinois Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Western Illinois

Current Record: 0-9 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-9 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 120th

120th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 4th

4th Last Game: L 50-6 vs Northern Iowa

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Indiana State

@ Indiana State Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

