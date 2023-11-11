In the upcoming matchup against the Colorado Avalanche, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Pavel Buchnevich to light the lamp for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pavel Buchnevich score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Buchnevich stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Buchnevich scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Avalanche this season in one game (three shots).

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 5.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 35 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.1 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.