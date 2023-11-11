With the college football season heading into Week 11, the schedule includes three games that feature teams from the CUSA. To ensure you catch all of the action, check out the article below for details on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

CUSA Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Old Dominion Monarchs at Liberty Flames 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) New Mexico State Aggies at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Florida International Panthers at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!