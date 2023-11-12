The Los Angeles Clippers (3-5) will look to stop a four-game win streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (1-8) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena as 8.5-point favorites. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET on BSSC and BSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSC and BSSE

BSSC and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 119 - Grizzlies 107

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Grizzlies vs Clippers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Clippers (- 8.5)

Clippers (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Clippers (-12.3)

Clippers (-12.3) Pick OU: Under (226.5)



Under (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.3

The Clippers (3-5-0 ATS) have covered the spread 37.5% of the time, 15.3% more often than the Grizzlies (2-7-0) this year.

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the over/under 50% of the time this season (four out of eight). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (four out of nine).

The Clippers have a .600 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (3-2) this season while the Grizzlies have a .000 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (0-3).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies score 109 points per game and allow 115.6, ranking them 24th in the NBA on offense and 20th on defense.

On the glass, Memphis is 21st in the NBA in rebounds (43.1 per game). It is 22nd in rebounds conceded (46 per game).

At 24.2 assists per game, the Grizzlies are 23rd in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, Memphis is 19th in the league in committing them (14.8 per game). It is best in forcing them (16.8 per game).

The Grizzlies make 13.6 3-pointers per game and shoot 33.3% from beyond the arc, ranking seventh and 23rd, respectively, in the NBA.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.