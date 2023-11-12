DeAndre Hopkins was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 10 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Hopkins' stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 10, Hopkins has 35 receptions for 564 yards -- 16.1 yards per catch -- and three receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for five yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 64 occasions.

DeAndre Hopkins Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Titans this week: Treylon Burks (DNP/concussion): 8 Rec; 122 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 10 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Hopkins 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 64 35 564 125 3 16.1

Hopkins Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 13 7 65 0 Week 2 Chargers 5 4 40 0 Week 3 @Browns 7 3 48 0 Week 4 Bengals 6 4 63 0 Week 5 @Colts 11 8 140 0 Week 6 Ravens 5 1 20 0 Week 8 Falcons 6 4 128 3 Week 9 @Steelers 11 4 60 0

