The Los Angeles Clippers (3-5) welcome in the Memphis Grizzlies (1-8) after winning three home games in a row. The matchup starts at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Clippers matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSC and BSSE

BSSC and BSSE Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

The Clippers have a +22 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.8 points per game. They're putting up 115.4 points per game to rank 11th in the league and are allowing 112.6 per contest to rank 14th in the NBA.

The Grizzlies have a -59 scoring differential, falling short by 6.6 points per game. They're putting up 109.0 points per game, 24th in the league, and are allowing 115.6 per outing to rank 20th in the NBA.

These two teams rack up a combined 224.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams put up 228.2 combined points per game, 1.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Los Angeles has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Memphis has a record of just 2-7-0 against the spread this year.

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +6600 +3300 - Clippers +1300 +700 -

