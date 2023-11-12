The Memphis Grizzlies (1-8) are dealing with six players on the injury report, including Xavier Tillman, as they ready for a Sunday, November 12 game against the Los Angeles Clippers (3-5) at Crypto.com Arena, which begins at 3:30 PM ET.

The Grizzlies lost their most recent outing 127-121 against the Jazz on Friday. Desmond Bane scored a team-high 37 points for the Grizzlies in the loss.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Xavier Tillman PF Questionable Knee 12.7 9.0 3.0 Ziaire Williams SF Questionable Hip 12.0 7.7 1.3 Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee Derrick Rose PG Out Knee 10.3 2.3 3.7 Jake LaRavia PF Questionable Toe 4.3 2.7 0.7

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Quadricep), Mason Plumlee: Out (Knee)

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: BSSC and BSSE

