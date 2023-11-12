The Los Angeles Clippers (3-5) will host the Memphis Grizzlies (1-8) after winning three home games in a row.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports

Grizzlies vs Clippers Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 43.8% from the field, two% lower than the 45.8% the Clippers' opponents have shot this season.

Memphis is 1-1 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 14th.

The Grizzlies' 109 points per game are only 3.6 fewer points than the 112.6 the Clippers allow.

Memphis has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 112.6 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies score fewer points per game at home (108.2) than on the road (110), and concede more at home (115.8) than on the road (115.3).

In 2023-24 Memphis is allowing 0.5 more points per game at home (115.8) than away (115.3).

At home the Grizzlies are picking up 22 assists per game, five less than away (27).

Grizzlies Injuries