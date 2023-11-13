The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) face the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arkansas vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks made 46.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Monarchs allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Arkansas had a 17-8 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Razorbacks were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Monarchs finished 40th.

Last year, the Razorbacks scored 7.9 more points per game (74.1) than the Monarchs allowed (66.2).

When Arkansas put up more than 66.2 points last season, it went 16-6.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Arkansas played better in home games last year, scoring 76.3 points per game, compared to 68.9 per game on the road.

Defensively the Razorbacks played better in home games last season, giving up 62.3 points per game, compared to 73.4 away from home.

In terms of three-pointers, Arkansas performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 5.2 treys per game with a 32.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.0 threes per game and a 30.9% three-point percentage in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule