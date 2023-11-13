How to Watch Arkansas vs. Old Dominion on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) face the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Arkansas vs. Old Dominion Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks made 46.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Monarchs allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- Arkansas had a 17-8 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Razorbacks were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Monarchs finished 40th.
- Last year, the Razorbacks scored 7.9 more points per game (74.1) than the Monarchs allowed (66.2).
- When Arkansas put up more than 66.2 points last season, it went 16-6.
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Arkansas played better in home games last year, scoring 76.3 points per game, compared to 68.9 per game on the road.
- Defensively the Razorbacks played better in home games last season, giving up 62.3 points per game, compared to 73.4 away from home.
- In terms of three-pointers, Arkansas performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 5.2 treys per game with a 32.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.0 threes per game and a 30.9% three-point percentage in road games.
Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 93-59
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/10/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 86-68
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/13/2023
|Old Dominion
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/17/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/22/2023
|Stanford
|-
|Imperial Arena
