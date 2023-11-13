The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) play the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on SEC Network+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas vs. Old Dominion matchup.

Arkansas vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Arkansas vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline BetMGM Arkansas (-21.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arkansas (-21.5) 144.5 -8000 +1800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arkansas vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends (2022-23)

Arkansas put together a 15-19-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 16 Razorbacks games hit the over.

Old Dominion put together a 16-13-0 ATS record last season.

The Monarchs and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 29 times last season.

Arkansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2500), Arkansas is 12th-best in the country. It is far below that, 78th, according to computer rankings.

Arkansas has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

