Monday's game features the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) facing off at Bud Walton Arena (on November 13) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-70 victory for Arkansas.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Arkansas vs. Old Dominion Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arkansas vs. Old Dominion Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 77, Old Dominion 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. Old Dominion

Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas (-6.2)

Arkansas (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 147.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arkansas Performance Insights

With 74.1 points scored per game and 67.9 points allowed last year, Arkansas was 119th in the nation on offense and 112th defensively.

The Razorbacks were 134th in the nation in rebounds per game (32.4) and 82nd in rebounds allowed (29.5) last season.

With 12.8 assists per game last season, Arkansas was 193rd in college basketball.

Beyond the arc, the Razorbacks were 10th-worst in the country in 3-pointers made per game (5.0) last year. They were ranked 323rd in 3-point percentage at 31.3%.

Last season, Arkansas was ninth-best in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (5.3 per game) and 40th in defensive 3-point percentage (31.1%).

Last year, Arkansas attempted 27.7% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 72.3% from inside it. In terms of makes, 18.6% of Arkansas' baskets were 3-pointers, and 81.4% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.