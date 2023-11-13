Arkansas vs. Old Dominion November 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-0) will play the Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM ET and air on SEC Network+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Arkansas vs. Old Dominion Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)
- Anthony Black: 12.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ricky Council IV: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Davonte Davis: 10.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Makhi Mitchell: 7.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jordan Walsh: 7.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Old Dominion Top Players (2022-23)
- Mekhi Long: 10.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyreek Scott-Grayson: 13.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chaunce Jenkins: 13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dericko Williams: 6.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Faizon Fields: 4.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arkansas vs. Old Dominion Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Arkansas Rank
|Arkansas AVG
|Old Dominion AVG
|Old Dominion Rank
|119th
|74.1
|Points Scored
|66.9
|300th
|112th
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|66.2
|64th
|134th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|34.7
|40th
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|25th
|349th
|5.0
|3pt Made
|5.3
|342nd
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|10.6
|341st
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.