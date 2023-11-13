Arkansas vs. Old Dominion: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 13
The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) take the floor at Bud Walton Arena on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The game has no line set.
Arkansas vs. Old Dominion Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Bud Walton Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Arkansas Betting Records & Stats
- Arkansas compiled a 15-19-0 record against the spread last season.
- Arkansas was less successful against the spread than Old Dominion last season, sporting an ATS record of 15-19-0, compared to the 16-13-0 mark of the Monarchs.
Arkansas vs. Old Dominion Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Arkansas
|74.1
|141
|67.9
|134.1
|141.5
|Old Dominion
|66.9
|141
|66.2
|134.1
|134.0
Additional Arkansas Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Razorbacks put up 74.1 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 66.2 the Monarchs gave up.
- Arkansas went 11-8 against the spread and 16-6 overall last season when scoring more than 66.2 points.
Arkansas vs. Old Dominion Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Arkansas
|15-19-0
|16-18-0
|Old Dominion
|16-13-0
|10-19-0
Arkansas vs. Old Dominion Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Arkansas
|Old Dominion
|13-3
|Home Record
|12-4
|2-8
|Away Record
|6-5
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-6-0
|3-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-5-0
|76.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|67.9
|68.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.9
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-11-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-6-0
