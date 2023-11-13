The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) take the floor at Bud Walton Arena on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The game has no line set.

Arkansas vs. Old Dominion Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Arkansas Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas compiled a 15-19-0 record against the spread last season.

Arkansas was less successful against the spread than Old Dominion last season, sporting an ATS record of 15-19-0, compared to the 16-13-0 mark of the Monarchs.

Arkansas vs. Old Dominion Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arkansas 74.1 141 67.9 134.1 141.5 Old Dominion 66.9 141 66.2 134.1 134.0

Additional Arkansas Insights & Trends

Last year, the Razorbacks put up 74.1 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 66.2 the Monarchs gave up.

Arkansas went 11-8 against the spread and 16-6 overall last season when scoring more than 66.2 points.

Arkansas vs. Old Dominion Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arkansas 15-19-0 16-18-0 Old Dominion 16-13-0 10-19-0

Arkansas vs. Old Dominion Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arkansas Old Dominion 13-3 Home Record 12-4 2-8 Away Record 6-5 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.9 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-11-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

