Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ashley County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Ashley County, Arkansas today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ashley County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crossett High School at Lakeside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Lake Village, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.