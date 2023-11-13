One of the best pass-catchers in football will be on display when Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills host the Denver Broncos on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Looking to place a wager on one of the top performers in this matchup between the Bills and the Broncos? See below for everything you need to know.

Stefon Diggs Touchdown Odds

Diggs Odds to Score First TD: +600

Diggs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250

Javonte Williams Touchdown Odds

Williams Odds to Score First TD: +850

Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +330

More Bills Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Josh Allen 267.5 (-113) 33.5 (-113) - James Cook - 58.5 (-113) 18.5 (-113) Gabriel Davis - - 39.5 (-113) Stefon Diggs - - 87.5 (-113) Dalton Kincaid - - 53.5 (-113) Khalil Shakir - - 35.5 (-113)

More Broncos Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Samaje Perine - - 13.5 (-113) Russell Wilson 211.5 (-113) 19.5 (-113) - Courtland Sutton - - 45.5 (-113) Jerry Jeudy - - 52.5 (-113) Javonte Williams - 55.5 (-113) 16.5 (-113) Jaleel McLaughlin - 15.5 (-113) 6.5 (-113)

