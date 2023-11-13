The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-1) hit the court against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

Central Arkansas vs. UAPB Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Central Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Bears shot 41.2% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 43.8% the Golden Lions' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Central Arkansas had a 7-4 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Bears were the 163rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Lions finished 142nd.
  • The Bears put up an average of 72.9 points per game last year, just 3.2 more points than the 69.7 the Golden Lions allowed.
  • When it scored more than 69.7 points last season, Central Arkansas went 9-8.

Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Central Arkansas scored 76.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.1.
  • At home, the Bears allowed 77.0 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (86.1).
  • Central Arkansas drained more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (8.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than on the road (31.1%).

Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Tulsa L 70-53 Donald W. Reynolds Center
11/10/2023 Hendrix W 82-39 Farris Center
11/13/2023 UAPB - Farris Center
11/17/2023 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium
11/20/2023 @ Southeast Missouri State - Show Me Center

