How to Watch Central Arkansas vs. UAPB on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-1) hit the court against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.
Central Arkansas vs. UAPB Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- FGCU vs Pittsburgh (7:00 PM ET | November 13)
- North Florida vs South Carolina State (7:00 PM ET | November 13)
Central Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Bears shot 41.2% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 43.8% the Golden Lions' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Central Arkansas had a 7-4 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 43.8% from the field.
- The Bears were the 163rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Lions finished 142nd.
- The Bears put up an average of 72.9 points per game last year, just 3.2 more points than the 69.7 the Golden Lions allowed.
- When it scored more than 69.7 points last season, Central Arkansas went 9-8.
Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Central Arkansas scored 76.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.1.
- At home, the Bears allowed 77.0 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (86.1).
- Central Arkansas drained more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (8.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than on the road (31.1%).
Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Tulsa
|L 70-53
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|11/10/2023
|Hendrix
|W 82-39
|Farris Center
|11/13/2023
|UAPB
|-
|Farris Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Show Me Center
