The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-1) hit the court against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Central Arkansas vs. UAPB Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Central Arkansas Stats Insights

The Bears shot 41.2% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 43.8% the Golden Lions' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Central Arkansas had a 7-4 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Bears were the 163rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Lions finished 142nd.

The Bears put up an average of 72.9 points per game last year, just 3.2 more points than the 69.7 the Golden Lions allowed.

When it scored more than 69.7 points last season, Central Arkansas went 9-8.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

At home, Central Arkansas scored 76.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.1.

At home, the Bears allowed 77.0 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (86.1).

Central Arkansas drained more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (8.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than on the road (31.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule