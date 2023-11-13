The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-1) square off against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

Central Arkansas vs. UAPB Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Central Arkansas vs. UAPB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UAPB Moneyline Central Arkansas Moneyline BetMGM UAPB (-2.5) 153.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UAPB (-2.5) 154.5 -148 +120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Central Arkansas vs. UAPB Betting Trends (2022-23)

Central Arkansas won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

The Bears were 7-14 ATS last year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

UAPB won 10 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Golden Lions games went over the point total 12 out of 25 times last season.

