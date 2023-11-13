Monday's contest features the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1) and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-1) clashing at Farris Center (on November 13) at 7:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 80-72 win for Central Arkansas.

The matchup has no set line.

Central Arkansas vs. UAPB Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, Arkansas

Conway, Arkansas Venue: Farris Center

Central Arkansas vs. UAPB Score Prediction

Prediction: Central Arkansas 80, UAPB 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Central Arkansas vs. UAPB

Computer Predicted Spread: Central Arkansas (-8.0)

Central Arkansas (-8.0) Computer Predicted Total: 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Central Arkansas Performance Insights

Last season, Central Arkansas was 148th in the nation on offense (72.9 points scored per game) and 0-worst defensively (81.5 points allowed).

Last year, the Bears were 163rd in the nation in rebounds (32.0 per game) and worst in rebounds allowed (35.8).

At 12.4 assists per game last season, Central Arkansas was 230th in college basketball.

The Bears made 8.5 3-pointers per game and shot 32.3% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 60th and 280th, respectively, in the nation.

Central Arkansas was the 16th-worst squad in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (9.0 per game) and 322nd in 3-point percentage defensively (36.3%) last season.

Central Arkansas attempted 41.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last year, and 58.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 32.3% of Central Arkansas' baskets were 3-pointers, and 67.7% were 2-pointers.

