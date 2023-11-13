Central Arkansas vs. UAPB November 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (0-1) play the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Central Arkansas vs. UAPB Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Central Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)
- Camren Hunter: 16.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Eddy Kayouloud: 15.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Masai Olowokere: 7.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Collin Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Vincent Reeves: 6.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
UAPB Top Players (2022-23)
- Shaun Doss: 17.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kylen Milton: 13.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chris Greene: 11.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ismael Plet: 4.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- AC Curry: 3.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
Central Arkansas vs. UAPB Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Central Arkansas Rank
|Central Arkansas AVG
|UAPB AVG
|UAPB Rank
|148th
|72.9
|Points Scored
|66.9
|300th
|359th
|81.5
|Points Allowed
|69.7
|162nd
|163rd
|32.0
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|60th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|230th
|12.4
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|291st
|13.0
|Turnovers
|14.9
|349th
