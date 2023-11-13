Central Arkansas vs. UAPB: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 13
The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1) and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-1) play in a game with no set line at Farris Center on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Central Arkansas vs. UAPB Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Conway, Arkansas
- Venue: Farris Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Central Arkansas Betting Records & Stats
- Central Arkansas covered nine times in 26 matchups with a spread last season.
- UAPB (10-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 34.6% of the time, 5.4% more often than Central Arkansas (9-17-0) last year.
Central Arkansas vs. UAPB Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Central Arkansas
|72.9
|139.8
|81.5
|151.2
|151.2
|UAPB
|66.9
|139.8
|69.7
|151.2
|138.8
Additional Central Arkansas Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 72.9 points per game the Bears put up were just 3.2 more points than the Golden Lions gave up (69.7).
- When Central Arkansas totaled more than 69.7 points last season, it went 8-6 against the spread and 9-8 overall.
Central Arkansas vs. UAPB Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Central Arkansas
|9-17-0
|12-14-0
|UAPB
|10-15-0
|12-13-0
Central Arkansas vs. UAPB Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Central Arkansas
|UAPB
|6-8
|Home Record
|8-5
|2-13
|Away Record
|2-16
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-5-0
|3-10-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-10-0
|76.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.1
|69.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|63.2
|4-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-4-0
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-9-0
