The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1) and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-1) play in a game with no set line at Farris Center on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Central Arkansas vs. UAPB Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, Arkansas

Conway, Arkansas Venue: Farris Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Central Arkansas Betting Records & Stats

Central Arkansas covered nine times in 26 matchups with a spread last season.

UAPB (10-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 34.6% of the time, 5.4% more often than Central Arkansas (9-17-0) last year.

Central Arkansas vs. UAPB Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Central Arkansas 72.9 139.8 81.5 151.2 151.2 UAPB 66.9 139.8 69.7 151.2 138.8

Additional Central Arkansas Insights & Trends

Last year, the 72.9 points per game the Bears put up were just 3.2 more points than the Golden Lions gave up (69.7).

When Central Arkansas totaled more than 69.7 points last season, it went 8-6 against the spread and 9-8 overall.

Central Arkansas vs. UAPB Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Central Arkansas 9-17-0 12-14-0 UAPB 10-15-0 12-13-0

Central Arkansas vs. UAPB Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Central Arkansas UAPB 6-8 Home Record 8-5 2-13 Away Record 2-16 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 3-10-0 Away ATS Record 7-10-0 76.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.1 69.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-4-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-9-0

