Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Johnson County, Arkansas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Johnson County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paris High School at Lamar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Lamar, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
