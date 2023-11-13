Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Logan County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Logan County, Arkansas. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Logan County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paris High School at Lamar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Lamar, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
