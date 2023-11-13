Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miller County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Miller County, Arkansas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Miller County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fouke High School at Horatio High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Horatio, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.