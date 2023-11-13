How to Watch UAPB vs. Central Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-1) face the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.
UAPB vs. Central Arkansas Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UAPB Stats Insights
- Last season, the Golden Lions had a 39.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.9% lower than the 47% of shots the Bears' opponents made.
- The Golden Lions were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bears finished 163rd.
- Last year, the Golden Lions averaged 14.6 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Bears allowed (81.5).
- UAPB went 3-1 last season when scoring more than 81.5 points.
UAPB Home & Away Comparison
- UAPB averaged 72.1 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 63.2 points per contest.
- Defensively the Golden Lions played better at home last season, allowing 62 points per game, compared to 75.3 when playing on the road.
- UAPB averaged 8.6 threes per game with a 32.7% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged in away games (7.4 threes per game, 30.6% three-point percentage).
UAPB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Missouri
|L 101-79
|Mizzou Arena
|11/9/2023
|Champion Christian
|W 116-73
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|11/11/2023
|Southwestern Christian
|W 112-68
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|-
|Farris Center
|11/18/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
