The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-1) face the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

UAPB vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAPB Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Golden Lions had a 39.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.9% lower than the 47% of shots the Bears' opponents made.
  • The Golden Lions were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bears finished 163rd.
  • Last year, the Golden Lions averaged 14.6 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Bears allowed (81.5).
  • UAPB went 3-1 last season when scoring more than 81.5 points.

UAPB Home & Away Comparison

  • UAPB averaged 72.1 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 63.2 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Golden Lions played better at home last season, allowing 62 points per game, compared to 75.3 when playing on the road.
  • UAPB averaged 8.6 threes per game with a 32.7% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged in away games (7.4 threes per game, 30.6% three-point percentage).

UAPB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Missouri L 101-79 Mizzou Arena
11/9/2023 Champion Christian W 116-73 H.O. Clemmons Arena
11/11/2023 Southwestern Christian W 112-68 H.O. Clemmons Arena
11/13/2023 @ Central Arkansas - Farris Center
11/18/2023 Incarnate Word - H.O. Clemmons Arena
11/21/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena

