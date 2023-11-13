The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-1) face the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

UAPB vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAPB Stats Insights

Last season, the Golden Lions had a 39.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.9% lower than the 47% of shots the Bears' opponents made.

The Golden Lions were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bears finished 163rd.

Last year, the Golden Lions averaged 14.6 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Bears allowed (81.5).

UAPB went 3-1 last season when scoring more than 81.5 points.

UAPB Home & Away Comparison

UAPB averaged 72.1 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 63.2 points per contest.

Defensively the Golden Lions played better at home last season, allowing 62 points per game, compared to 75.3 when playing on the road.

UAPB averaged 8.6 threes per game with a 32.7% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged in away games (7.4 threes per game, 30.6% three-point percentage).

UAPB Upcoming Schedule